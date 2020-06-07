Heavy rain, gusty wind expected as Tropical Storm Cristobal slowly moves northward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Cristobal is located 190 miles south of Jackson, with winds sustained at 50mph and higher gusts. It is moving northward at 7mph.
Heavy rain, gusty wind and possible tornadoes will move across our region Sunday night and Monday.
The worst of the weather should arrive after midnight tonight. Up to 6 inches of rain are possible in the heaviest of bands. 1-3 inches of rain is likely.
Winds will gust to 50mph around here, especially in bands of heavy rain.
It would be a good idea to secure any loose items before sunset tonight around your home.
Charge up your cellphones and flash lights.
Remember, should you lose power, you can still view our tornado warning tv coverage on the Free First Alert Weather APP or wlbt.com.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson and Amite counties, which means winds in excess of 39 mph are possible.
A flash flood watch is in effect for most of our area as well. Tonight’s weather will taper off within 24hours, by about sunset Monday.
Lows tonight will be in the 70s and highs on Monday will barely reach the 80s.
Expect warm and humid weather to return Tuesday and through the rest of the week with partly sunny skies, highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s and there will be afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
