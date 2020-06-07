Drive-thru coronavirus testing cancelled due to expected storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drive-through testing for COVID-19 in Jackson and in Clarke and Coahoma counties, previously scheduled for Monday, June 8, has been cancelled due to expected inclement weather from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Testing will not take place Monday at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson, as well as one-day testing events at the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency in Quitman and the Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building in Clarksdale.
Testing will resume Tuesday at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, June 9:
- Wayne County: Buckatunna Elementary, 11 Buckatunna Mount Zion Road, Buckatunna
- Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville
The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 10:
- Newton County: East Central Community College Brackeen/Wood Physical Education Building, 486 10th St., Decatur
- Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia
