ALERT DAY: Tropical Storm Cristobal will make landfall today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days are still in place for today and Monday as we continue to track Tropical Storm Cristobal. It is currently about 300 miles away from Jackson this morning as it moves north at 12 MPH and sustained winds at 50 MPH. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Cristobal making landfall off the Louisiana coast this afternoon around 1 PM. Local impacts will begin today and continue throughout the overnight hours into Monday. Threats for today and tomorrow are heavy rain with possible rain totals of 3-6″, winds, and brief tornadoes. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, and Walthall counties until Tuesday. The rest of the area is under a Flash Flood Watch through Monday night with the change of seeing those high rain totals.