Sen. Roger Wicker shares his support of Black Lives Matter protest in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker shared his support via Twitter and Facebook of the Black Lives Matter protest in Jackson.
The rally is scheduled to be held at the Governor’s mansion on Saturday.
The protest is in support of justice for the death of George Floyd.
Wicker saying, “I stand in solidarity with those who will rally peacefully today in Jackson in support of equality and justice for all of our citizens. I share the pain of millions for the senseless killings of George Floyd and so many others.”
In a second tweet, he said, “I also share their frustration that we have not done better to erase the barriers of race from our society. I am listening, and I am committed to being part of the solution.”
The same message was also posted on his Facebook page.
