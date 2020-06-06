Rankin Co. inmate serving two sentences dies in Jackson hospital

By China Lee | June 6, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 8:23 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate serving two sentences, including life, has died.

Jessie Minnifield, 75, died Friday night at Merit Health Center in Jackson. He was receiving specialty care.

Minnifield was being housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County

An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.

Jessie Minnifield, 75 (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections)

Minnifield was convicted of murder/homicide in 1979 and aggravated assault in 2011, which occurred while he was on parole. Both crimes occurred in Clay County.

