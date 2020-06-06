MHP: Utica mother and son die in crash on MS Highway 27

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that a mother and son died in a crash in Hinds County late Friday night.
The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Leanna Washington of Utica and her son 3-year-old LeCheston Roberts.
MHP says the fatal crash happened around 11:15p m on MS Highway 27 near Fisher Road.
Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle driven by Washington was traveling northbound, when for unknown reasons her vehicle crossed the southbound lane and collided with a tree on the southbound shoulder.
Washington and her son died as a result of their injuries.
Police say that neither of them was wearing any type of occupant restraint.
They also said that a third occupant, which is a juvenile, was transported to UMMC with unknown injures. She was in a child safety seat.
Speed is considered to be a factor in this crash and toxicology reports have been requested.
