MHP: Utica mother and son die in crash on MS Highway 27
By Justin Dixon | June 6, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 6:20 AM

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that a mother and son died in a crash in Hinds County late Friday night.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Leanna Washington of Utica and her son 3-year-old LeCheston Roberts.

MHP says the fatal crash happened around 11:15p m on MS Highway 27 near Fisher Road.

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle driven by Washington was traveling northbound, when for unknown reasons her vehicle crossed the southbound lane and collided with a tree on the southbound shoulder.

Washington and her son died as a result of their injuries.

Police say that neither of them was wearing any type of occupant restraint.

They also said that a third occupant, which is a juvenile, was transported to UMMC with unknown injures. She was in a child safety seat.

Speed is considered to be a factor in this crash and toxicology reports have been requested.

