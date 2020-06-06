Hundreds turn out for peaceful protest in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The march from the Vicksburg Police Department to the Market Place by the river almost seemed to symbolize the march for racial equality over the years.
It was about healing and listening and being heard. Elayne Robertson and her mother Claudette Jordan attended together to be a part of history.
“It’s amazing. It’s amazing to see all these people out here, black, white, Hispanic, and others, finally rallying behind the cause," Robinson said. "It seems like we’ve been saying it at least two decades strong and now it’s like everybody else is paying attention and getting on board. I love it, I think it’s beautiful, and I think that the work is just getting started.”
Speakers honored the life of George Floyd, killed in Minnesota after a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. They spoke the names of Ahmaud Arbery and Brionna Taylor and others killed as a result of prejudice and racism.
“In fact, the community described him as articulate, grounded, spiritual, an athlete, he was an organizer, comforter, and encourager….” one speaker said of Floyd.
Like Jordan and Robertson, Sammy Stewart came with his children, ages 12 and 14. He says it’s about life lessons.
“I need to give them the understanding that life’s gonna discriminate on anything. You have to come together as one. I want my kids to be first to learn what’s going on here as they go through life,” he said.
The crowd was made up of all ages and races, and even the police were involved in the speeches and marching. Jordan says it's a moving time in history for the daughter of a civil rights warrior.
“I came up during the civil rights time and my mother who’s passed has been fighting for civil rights all her life, and I know the struggle, been there,” she said. “I’m glad to see this moment, this day, our America is coming together for us to help us, to help people understand what we’ve been trying to let them know for years.”
