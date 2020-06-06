Heidelberg community protests for the removal of confederate statue

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heidelberg citizens are working to get the confederate statue at the Mary Weems Parker Memorial Library removed.
“You have to pass this pillar,” said organizer Angelia Moore. “What we don’t want to be miscommunicated is that this is a pillar that is representative of our community.”
A protest was held Saturday in hopes of bringing awareness to the need of its removal.
“We’re not here to destroy history,” said organizer Daniel Baker. “We’re not here to destroy this monument. But it is not representative of the people who live in Heidelberg anymore. It’s very much a majority black town. We’re saying that it does not represent us and we do not want it here.”
Dozens of people came out to sign petitions for the statue's removal.
They also had the opportunity to register to vote.
Organizer Angelia Moore says voting is how voices are heard.
“We understand that, in order for our voices to really count, it has to show up on that ballot,” Moore said.
Organizers say efforts have been made in the past to get rid of the statue.
They hope Saturday’s protest sparks the action needed to move forward.
“Our kids from our schools and our citizens have to walk past this monument to get to a library that once told them they couldn’t come in,” Baker said. “It’s a constant reminder of a time when it may have been glorious for other people, but was very harmful and horrific for black people.”
So far, the petition has more than one thousand signatures.
If you’d like more information about the petition, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.