ALERT DAYS issued for Sunday & Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal

Sunday and Monday are ALERT DAYS as Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely bring us impacts. Our main concerns will be periods of heavy rain that could bring us in excess of 2-5″, gusty winds that could exceed 40MPH at times, & brief spin-up tornadoes. We’ll start to notice winds & rain chances picking up Sunday afternoon and evening, with the greatest impacts expected overnight and through Monday. As our flooding & tornado threats could develop quickly, make sure you are staying weather aware the next couple of days!