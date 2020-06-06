ALERT DAYS issued for Sunday & Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although today will be a hot & summer-like day with only a few showers possible, BIG changes are on the way!
Sunday and Monday are ALERT DAYS as Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely bring us impacts. Our main concerns will be periods of heavy rain that could bring us in excess of 2-5″, gusty winds that could exceed 40MPH at times, & brief spin-up tornadoes. We’ll start to notice winds & rain chances picking up Sunday afternoon and evening, with the greatest impacts expected overnight and through Monday. As our flooding & tornado threats could develop quickly, make sure you are staying weather aware the next couple of days!
We should finally start to see some drying out into Tuesday but a cold front will bring yet another quick opportunity for showers and storms Wednesday. Temperatures in this time frame will be lower, only topping out in the mid-upper 80s.
