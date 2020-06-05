‘We got it, thanks’: Black Lives Matter declines Gov. Reeves’ offer of PPE

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Black Lives Matter has declined Gov. Reeves’ offer of PPE for tomorrow’s planned protest at the Governor’s Mansion.
This morning on Twitter, Gov. Reeves said that he had asked MEMA to supply face masks to anyone who needed one while they protested.
“I want you to be able to express your pain and anger in a way that is as safe as possible,” he wrote.
The governor also said the Highway Patrol would be there to distribute the masks.
To this, Maisie Brown, speaking on behalf of the group, said they respectfully decline the offer.
Brown said they already had over 1,000 face masks and gloves that had been donated by “loving Mississippians.”
She also said the group does not need the Mississippi Highway Patrol present to pass the face masks out.
“We have us covered,” Brown wrote. “(I) do not appreciate the Governor’s attempt to provide (forces) of any kind, even if it is ‘just’ to pass out masks. We are prepared.”
The protest is planned to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.