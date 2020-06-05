Ridgeland police seeking suspects wanted for armed carjacking, kidnapping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police are looking for two suspects wanted for armed carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion.
Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says it happened Thursday around 9:40 p.m.
A man said two men had stolen his vehicle and forced their way into his home. Chief Neal said the incident happened on Berkshire Drive.
The two suspects, who were both wearing masks, made their way into the man’s home at gunpoint and forced him into his vehicle to go to an ATM.
The homeowner told the suspects he didn’t have any money and they returned with him to his home, forced him out of vehicle and left with the man’s car.
Chief Neal said the car was recovered abandoned about an hour after the incident at a local apartment complex.
He said officers are speaking with neighbors to try and see if surveillance video captured the incident.
Ridgeland police are also working with the Jackson Police Department to determine if they are working any similar cases.
The homeowner received superficial injures. He was treated for his injuries.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.