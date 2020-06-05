Retired Vicksburg firefighter dies from cancer, brother of Mayor Flaggs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Retired Vicksburg firefighter Darrell Flaggs died from his battle with cancer on Friday.
Darrell is also the brother of Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, jr. The mayor posted a tribute to his brother on Facebook saying “Firefighter for life. Love you my baby brother. R.I.P.”
According to the Vicksburg Post, Darrell Flaggs had a distinguished 33-year career with the fire department that began in 1986. He retired June of last year but later discovered that he had cancer.
Darrell passed away at home.
Read more from the Vicksburg Post.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.