President Trump addresses Drew Brees’ latest statements on kneeling

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - President Donald Trump addressed Drew Brees’ latest statements about kneeling during the National Anthem.
This comes after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he will continue his stance against players who kneel during the national anthem before NFL games.
Brees was confronted with angry comments from teammates and national feedback. He later released statements on Instagram apologizing, which is what Trump addressed in the above tweets.
