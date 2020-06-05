Miss. Agriculture and Forestry Museum set to reopen with a new attraction

“The public has been missing the outdoor, agricultural experience that the Museum offers, and we are so glad to welcome back visitors,” said Commissioner Gipson. “Though the Museum will resume normal operating hours starting Monday, safety is our top priority right now. The Museum staff is taking precautions to ensure a safe and fun-filled time for visitors of the General Store, Small Town, Mississippi, the Children's Barnyard and so much more. I encourage visitors to come by the Museum grounds and see the various open-air exhibits of barnyard animals and farmstead displays that the whole family can enjoy.”