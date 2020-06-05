MHP: Vicksburg man dies in crash on MS 465

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Warren County early Friday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on MS 465 at Eagle Lake Shore Drive.
Preliminary reports indicate that a vehicle traveling southbound, when for unknown reasons left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver.
The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Dakota Nevels of Vicksburg. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say that Nevels was the only occupant in the vehicle, and he was not wearing his seatbelt.
They believe that speed may be a factor in this crash as toxicology reports have been requested.
