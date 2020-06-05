Mayor supports protests expected to converge on the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anger, frustration and unrest over the deaths of George Floyd and a black man killed by a white Columbus police officer prompt protests across the nation and here in the Capital City.
Friday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba spoke on the demonstrations and what he expects when demonstrators walk the city streets.
"Truly a period of awakening in our nation," said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.
As possibly hundreds of people prepare to converge on the Capital City to protest, the city’s top administrator said he is an ally in their right to vocalize their opposition to police brutality.
“I stand in solidarity with them. I’m proud of the young people that are organizing this march,” said Lumumba. “I want it to be clear that it is their march.”
The former criminal defense attorney believes the criminal justice system is in need of deconstruction.
He said nationwide and local protests in response to George Floyd's death are justifiable among a people who feel oppressed.
“George Floyd is tragic because it represents such a familiar story for people in our communities across the nation,” the mayor reflected. “There have been George Floyd’s historically in Jackson, Mississippi. There have been George Floyd’s throughout the State of Mississippi, and there have been George Floyd’s nationwide.”
Protests in some cities across the country have turned violent, but, according to the mayor, Jackson police will maintain order without acts of aggression.
“We won’t be showing an extreme show of force and it won’t be an intimidating presence hovering over people who have every right to feel the things they feel,” added Lumumba.
The city’s youngest elected mayor plans to attend a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday at the Governor’s Mansion joining the nationwide movement.
