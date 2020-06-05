Laurel, Starkville JCPenney stores among 154 closed across U.S.

LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi stores are among the upcoming JCPenney closings.
The retailer announced 154 stores will be closing after declaring bankruptcy last month.
The store on Sawmill Road in Laurel and on Highway 12 in Starkville are among those that are closing.
All other Mississippi stores are staying put as the chain reopened many of its other locations last week after shuttering for months because of COVID-19.
