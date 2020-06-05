ALERT DAY MONDAY: Cristobal impacts likely into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures today will be topping out in the lower 90s, but will feel more like the upper 90s this afternoon! Muggy conditions will also help to fuel some afternoon pop-up showers and storms. We’ll have to watch a complex of storms well to our NW closely for the potential of bringing local impacts by the end of the night tonight.
Saturday will be another hot and muggy day, and although we’ll experience mostly dry conditions, we could see some spotty showers along the outer bands of Cristobal!
Cristobal, now a Tropical Depression, is expected to re-strengthen as it moves back over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico into the start of the weekend. The NHC is still forecasting landfall as a Tropical Storm by midnight Sunday-Monday along the Louisiana coastline, which will allow for the likelihood of local impacts no matter landfall strength.
Gusty winds & bands of heavy rain will start moving into the area Sunday afternoon/evening and we’ll also start to see the threat for brief spin-up tornadoes. Impacts will likely be felt through Monday and into Tuesday. Due to the widespread nature of our threats on Monday, Monday is now an ALERT DAY!
Much can change over the next couple of days, be sure to stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!
