Thursday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression Cristobal is located over Mexico. Despite it weakening, it is expected to emerge back over the Gulf of Mexico Friday. Restrengthening is expected this weekend. An alert day is issued for our area Monday. Severe weather is possible with isolated tornadoes. Occasional heavy rain and wind are likely. Whatever shape Cristobal is in, it is expected to make landfall Sunday in Louisiana. We could see rain from it Sunday through Tuesday, not all at once, but in the form of occasional showers. Winds will gust to 40mph and possibly higher in thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall could be between 2 and 4 inches before it’s all said and done. Over the next few days, before the arrival of Cristobal, you can expect partly sunny skies each day with a few showers possible and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will make it feel hotter. Morning lows will be in the 70s and it will be quite muggy. Average high this time of year is 88 and the average low is 67. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:05pm. South wind at 5mph tonight and calm wind tomorrow.