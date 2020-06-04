In statement, Mayor Lumumba calls for the dismantling of historically oppressive systems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday evening, Mayor Lumumba released a lengthy statement touching on the death of George Floyd, the Jackson Police Department and continuing “a legacy of activism.”
To start off, Lumumba said that he stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and those engaging in civil disobedience against police brutality.
He said the African-American community is in mourning and is still grappling with hundreds of years of systematic oppression.
“We must dismantle the systems that have historically oppressed us and build institutions rooted in justice and equity in their place,” he wrote.
Lumumba also mentioned the death of Mario Clark, who died in JPD custody and whose 2019 death was ruled a homicide. The case has since been referred to the District Attorney.
Lumumba said he remains focused on building a police department, “based on trust, integrity, and community collaboration. We remain dedicated to justice.”
The mayor ended the statement saying that he is the son of two fearless activists and strives to continue a legacy of activism.
