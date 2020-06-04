Mississippi schools will reopen in the fall but learning may look very different

Wright continued: “What do schedules need to be thinking about? Do we need to bring some students in the afternoons? Do we need to bring certain grade levels in? One thing it’s shown us is that our little ones, particularly pre-K to (grade) 1, we need to make sure they are having as much facetime with teachers in terms of learning to read. That is one thing I think all of the teachers on my advisory council have said is that, yeah, we need those little ones right in front of us when it comes to teaching them to read.”