Mission Mississippi leads peaceful protest at state capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local churches are joining forces to protest peacefully in Jackson.
Thursday, Mission Mississippi held a prayer gathering and unity walk at the state Capitol. The event was designed to bring together those in the Christian community to pray for leaders and racial harmony across the state.
About 100 people took part, listening as local church, community and political leaders said prayers and gave commentary in the current state of our country.
Nettie Winters, President of Mission Mississippi said, “Pray that God will help those do this the right way. Peaceful protesting but also remove that element of looting and violence, those kind of things. So that’s what we will be praying today for and pray for the families of course that were impacted by this.”
The event was capped off with a walk around the state capitol.
Those in attendance say they also wanted to serve as an example on how to hold a peaceful protest, to effect change.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.