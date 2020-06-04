Miss. Legislative Black Caucus to hold press conference to address the killing of George Floyd

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will hold a news conference in response to the killing of George Floyd and other men and women at the hands of law enforcement.
They will also address the unrest taking place in Mississippi and across the country as protests continue to call for reform.
Members will join MLBC Chairwoman Senator Angela Turner-Ford in calling for legislative action that addresses these issues on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1 p.m.
We will be providing live coverage.
