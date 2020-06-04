Lego pauses advertising police, White House-related toys

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The LEGO company temporarily paused advertising some of their products, CNBC reports.
Some products included on the online advertisement “pause” were: police stations, city police vests and the White House.
There had been reports that LEGO pulled these toys from the shelves. LEGO says that is false.
In a statement on Twitter, the company wrote, “Our intention was to temporarily pause digital advertising in response to events in the US. We hope this clears things up.”
In recent days, LEGO has voiced their support for the black community and against racism and inequality.
The toy company has also donated $4,000,000 towards organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial inequality.
This comes in response to the national conversation around race and police brutality in America after the death of George Floyd.
