FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical impacts likely Sunday-Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re starting off the morning with fog, mainly along and south of I-20, but that should clear up by 9/10AM. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again today through the afternoon and evening hours! An increase in rain, storms in the forecast will keep temperatures from hitting the 90° mark, but it will still be hot and humid in the upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible over the next couple of days as we await the approach of Tropical Storm Cristobal! Although most of Saturday should be dry, we’ll start to see an uptick in rain chances into the second half of the weekend. Depending on Cristobal’s track, we’ll potentially feel impacts from Sunday all the way through Tuesday. Confidence is certainly increasing that we see locally heavy rain, gusty winds, & the potential for a few, brief spin-up tornadoes.
Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.