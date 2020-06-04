FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical impacts likely Sunday-Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms will be possible over the next couple of days as we await the approach of Tropical Storm Cristobal! Although most of Saturday should be dry, we’ll start to see an uptick in rain chances into the second half of the weekend. Depending on Cristobal’s track, we’ll potentially feel impacts from Sunday all the way through Tuesday. Confidence is certainly increasing that we see locally heavy rain, gusty winds, & the potential for a few, brief spin-up tornadoes.