Family-fun facilities reopen under different changes due to COVID-19

FLORENCE AND CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Indian Lanes in Clinton was getting remodeled Thursday before customers come back.
Co-owner Greg Cronin closed the entertainment space 2 months ago because of COVID-19 concerns. He said the reopening won’t be very different.
“I do feel like we can stay open in America and we can do it responsibly and I think that there are good opportunities just to put practices in place to keep it clean sanitized. We already, you know, we’d use Lysol. We said it’s awesome. Sanitize the shoes the balls, things like that,” said Cronin.
Sections like the arcade and inflatable play area will also return. Cronin said it’s up to the public to decide if they want to follow the safety recommendations.
“If you are comfortable being here, be here until you feel like there’s too many people or something. We just invite you to come back in another time,” said Cronin.
Other bowling alleys, like Spinners in Florence, are embracing the CDC regulations.
Terence Lott owns the bowling alley. His staff is required to wear masks and get checked for a fever before working.
“I’ve always had a little pride in keeping our facilities nice and clean. So there’s really not a whole lot more being done. Now other than just more sanitized stations, more signs and trying to encourage customers for social distancing,” said Lott.
Apart from lots of signage, Lott has set up sanitizing stations while keeping the facility at half capacity.
“Now what we do is we only are opening up one lane. Skip a lane, open a lane, skip a lane. And then on top of that we leave the shoes. These rental shoes are getting left at the station of the couch,” said Lott.
Both facilities expect to be open Saturday.
