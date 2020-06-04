Band director at PRCC no longer employed after Facebook post ensued backlash

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River Community College’s (PRCC) band director resigned after backlash on social media. That backlash centered on comments Reuben McDowell made on a Facebook post, regarding a protest in San Diego supporting George Floyd.
Screenshots of McDowell’s comments on the public post show he wrote, “start shootin a few and the rest will scatter.”
Another comment saying, “Overwhelming force. Time to shut this s--- down. Make some examples and watch the rest scatter. Take. Control.”
Dr. Adam Breerwood, the president at PRCC, addressed the comments saying he is distraught and disappointed by them.
Breerwood wrote he’s received hundreds of messages about the former instructor’s comments.
He went on to say, “These comments do not reflect the values of this institution. PRCC does not tolerate the promotion of violence, hate or racism.”
WLOX News was told that McDowell submitted his resignation on Tuesday.
