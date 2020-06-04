Amid reporter pressure, MSDH releases names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday night’s release of long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases has been heralded as a victory for transparency after news organizations, journalists and even a lawsuit sought to get this information released to the public.
However, at least one person fears the release of that information means nursing homes will get unfairly criticized.
When 3 On Your Side reached out to the Independent Nursing Home Association for comment, a woman with the organization said nursing home staff work just as hard as those at hospitals to make sure the virus stays contained and doesn’t spread to other residents.
“It’s sad the way everybody’s pointing fingers at nursing homes right now,” the woman, who identified herself only as a representative of INHA based on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
INHA represents seventeen nursing homes in Mississippi, none of which is in Madison County.
“One of the things that we told legislators and all along is people don’t really have a true picture because they don’t know where we started with all of this,” the representative said. “Hospitals had all the test kits. We had none when all this started. It’s been a really difficult road for all of our people. They have worked tirelessly, and I don’t know, I think this just kind of is the last thing for them, for all of this to be publicized and all of this is in the newspapers.”
The representative said reporters’ need for the data is because of news organizations wanting a “sensational story” without learning the whole story.
3 On Your Side asked the representative to tell us that story on camera, but she declined, saying other organizations would likely do the same “because they just feel like they’ve been burned so many times.”
The Mississippi Health Care Association declined to let us speak to the organization’s executive director, instead referring us to an email address and remarked we likely wouldn’t be able to get an interview anyway.
The data at the center of this controversy, released late Wednesday night, lists 116 long-term care facilities and the number of active coronavirus cases among employees, residents and resident deaths from COVID-19.
That information also shows Madison County has the most LTC cases in the Jackson metro area.
3 On Your Side counted 133 cases in Madison County -- the highest in the Jackson metro -- with most of those coming from residents, not employees.
Those facilities there have also reported 13 deaths from COVID-19.
Right now, the outbreak is affecting Canton Manor the most: 73 cases have been reported there among residents and employees.
Last week, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said most of Madison County’s cases came from the Canton area, which could be a factor in that nursing home’s numbers.
St. Catherine’s Village in Madison has 30 total cases, with most of those from residents.
In Ridgeland, The Blake at Township has 27 reported cases at this point.
Finally, The Nichols Center has just three cases: all from employees.
Lisa Wilburn, executive director of St. Catherine’s Village, said they began taking precautions when the first cases started appearing in Mississippi, including the limitation of visitors, the closure of common areas and the establishment of daily temperature checks and symptom screening.
“When the first case was suspected at The Village, a designated care area with separate living spaces and staffing for COVID residents was established to slow (and ultimately stop) the spread of infection,” Wilburn said. “We’ve communicated every step of the way with our residents and their family members and have been overwhelmed by the support from residents, their families and our team here at The Village.”
Wilburn also shared that it has been nearly a month since St. Catherine’s Village had a positive coronavirus case for a resident or employee, and they found out from state health officials Thursday that the status of the outbreak there is no longer active, but has been deemed closed.
“The designated COVID care area is currently empty with all recovered residents safely returned to their normal living spaces,” Wilburn said. "Of the 13 team members, 12 have returned to work, and one is expected to return very soon.”
3 On Your Side also reached out to personnel at The Blake at Township and Canton Manor for comment and offered questions about how their facilities are dealing with this threat.
Neither has responded publicly to those questions.
