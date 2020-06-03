Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cristobal remains to the south, about 900 miles from our area, over Mexico and it’s strength may go between a tropical depression and storm overnight, before it’s well back over the Gulf of Mexico waters Thursday or Friday. The official forecast track brings it toward Louisiana Monday, but the forecast cone is over most of Mississippi as well. That means that tropical storm force winds in excess of 39mph are possible in our area Monday after sunrise and during the day. Several inches of rain are also possible along with the threat of severe weather. Between now and then, expect a summer-like and steamy weather pattern. Daytime showers and storms are possible, in between partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 degrees and overnight lows will be near 70 degrees. Average high is 87 and the average low is 66. South wind at 5mph tonight and Thursday. Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:04pm.