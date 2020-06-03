WATCH: DMVs to reopen Monday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the reopening of businesses in the state as COVID-19 cases continue to steadily rise.
“We are still in the eye of the COVID-19 storm,” Reeves said.
He applauded Mississippians for helping flatten the curve, which has extended the duration of the virus but kept the state’s healthcare system from being overwhelmed.
He says most spikes in cases have come from large gatherings, parties and parades--not from people going to work.
He warns if people do not follow the guidelines in place, he will “make decisions he does not want to make,” which could include closing things down again if the virus spikes.
DMVs in the state will reopen Monday with new operating procedures. He says online renewal will be the only option for licenses--you won’t be allowed to do so at the station.
“Let’s be honest, they were a mess before. The pent-up demand created by the pandemic is only going to make existing problems worse. We think we’ve got a plan in place to make it run as safely and smoothly as possible, but there is a lot of structural work we’ve got to do for a real fix,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
There will also be designated days for those who need to come for other reasons. Each day has a designated
- Monday: A-E
- Tuesday: F-L
- Wednesday: "Walk-in Wednesday"
- Thursday: M-S
- Friday: T-Z
The stations will also be cleaned every night after closing.
