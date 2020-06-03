Teen accused of killing woman at Meridian ATM makes first court appearance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman at an ATM Monday in Meridian made his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.
Tanelius Burks was denied bond and held his head down inside of the courtroom. Burks is accused of hiding out near the ATM at Commercial Bank on Highway 39 and ambushing a woman using the ATM.
Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said surveillance video at the bank shows the victim tried to get Burks to drop the gun.
The chief said that's when Burks shot the victim, left her body in the bank's parking lot, stole her car and then dumped it at an apartment complex in Marion.
The Meridian Police Department said it's not releasing the name of the victim at the family's request.
Burks is 18 years old.
“I want to compel all of the citizens of Meridian to speak to your children... we realize the criminal element that’s going on within this city, age is dropping,” said Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman. “It’s to the age of 15 to 17 to 18 year-olds who are committing these violent acts.”
Burks is being held without bond and is expected to reappear in court on Thursday.
