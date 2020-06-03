Prayer Gathering and Unity Walk hosted by Mission Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mission Mississippi is inviting churches and the public to participate in a prayer gathering and unity walk around the State Capitol on Thursday, June 4, at 11:30 am.
The organization says the purpose of the Prayer Gathering and Unity Walk is to bring the Christian community together to pray for government leaders, racial harmony, and to intercede for the nation, state, and the local community.
They will be gathering under the CDC requirements as it relates to COVID-19.
It is strongly encouraged for anyone who wants to participate to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, wear protective clothing, and practice social distancing (keeping at least 6 feet away from others).
