Metro stores board up to protect against potential looters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local stores here in the metro are taking drastic measures to protect their properties from looters.
The North State street Citi Trends looks like it’s closed but they are open for business.
The plywood covering the windows is a precaution against possible looting although there hasn’t been a direct threat made to the store.
The same is true at their store on University Boulevard.
All glass now protected from possible break ins.
Citi Trends corporate office would not comment on the move to fortify their storefronts.
Employees tell me the decision was made because stores in other cities were hit by looters.
The Harbor Freight store in Pearl also covered their glass store front for protection.
Police here say it was also a corporate decision to board up.
The Citi Trends and Harbor Freight in Ridgeland windows were not boarded up but that’s because they have gates where if you broke a window, you still couldn’t get inside.
People we talked to don’t believe the looting will happen in their city.
