FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms likely today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disturbance moves overhead today, which will spark scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening hours! An increase in rain, storms in the forecast will keep temperatures from hitting the 90° mark again, but it will still be hot and humid in the upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible over the next couple of days as we await the approach of Tropical Storm Cristobal! Although most of Saturday should be dry, we’ll start to see an uptick in rain chances into the second half of the weekend. Depending on Cristobal’s track, we’ll potentially feel impacts from Sunday all the way through Tuesday. Heavy rain will be the main threat locally, but stay tuned for forecast updates!
