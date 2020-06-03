Elderly tenant believes speaking out about broken elevator led to her eviction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In January we told you about a broken elevator at a senior apartment complex.
A tenant, who spoke with us about problems at Meadow Ridge Senior Apartments believes she's being evicted and harassed.
"It's terrible that they can just treat people this way just, because they were in the wrong," said Renee Royals.
We first met Royals when the elevator at Meadow Ridge Senior Apartments was broken for two weeks.
Her wheelchair bound husband became ill during that time.
"The ambulance people had to carry him down three flights of steps and then after he was discharged from the hospital he had to stay an extra day until I could find somebody to help get him back up the stairs," said Royals.
Tuesday the 70 year old said she was given an eviction notice for keeping her granddaughter’s dog, a violation of the lease.
"Because you interviewed about it and I told you about it, they've had it in for me evidently ever since," said the New York native. "The first thing the manager said to me after your interview was management will probably not want to renew my lease when it was up".
The retired secretary admits she violated the terms but says a clause indicates she was to be given 24 hours to get rid of an unauthorized pet.
"They never gave me the 24 hour notice," said Royals. "All I got was the eviction notice".
The leasing office which was closed when we tried to reach management and repeated calls went unanswered.
Royals said she pays her rent on time and Wednesday morning found a notice on her car that it was illegally parked and would be towed.
It is where she said she usually parks.
The green sticker on her driver's side window states that she was in a reserved parking area.
The senior citizen is now looking for a new place to live and fears what could happen next.
