Dak Prescott pledges $1M to improve police training

DALLAS, Texas. (WLBT) - Dallas Cowboys and former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott says he wants to address systematic racism through education and advocacy.
Prescott posted a message to his Instagram in response to the ongoing unrest over the death of George Floyd.
“I have viewed these protests and riots in our streets as a form of strength and an attempt to show we as Black people have rights that aren’t being perceived equally as our counterparts,” he wrote in part.
Prescott says he is pledging $1 million to improve police training in hopes of addressing racial profiling.
