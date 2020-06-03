Councilman Stokes feeds Precinct 3 officers in appreciation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Blaming the actions of a few bad cops on all police officers is wrong. That’s the message one Jackson city councilman is spreading.
And to show his appreciation for Jackson’s finest, Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes provided meals for the men and women of Precinct 3 Wednesday afternoon.
Stokes said he supports worldwide protests over the brutality captured on video in the killing of George Floyd, but he says blaming all officers for the actions of a few in Minnesota is wrong.
Councilman Kenneth Stokes said, “And let them know that everybody is not blaming them. You hear people saying, because of this young man’s death, all police officers guilty. There’s no way that you gonna blame a police officer in Jackson, Mississippi for the actions of a person in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Let’s not do that.”
Councilman Stokes believes police deserve a pat on the back when they do a good job, just like everyone else.
Precinct 3 is on Northside Drive and the free lunch began at 12:30 this afternoon.
