Cities setup to distribute masks to citizens

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cities in the local areas are setting up dates and times for their citizens to acquire masks during this pandemic.
Jackson:
The City of Jackson distribution will begin Wednesday at Sykes Community Center. Masks will also be available at:
- West Side Community Center
- Old Fred’s parking lot on Old Canton Road
- Champion Gym
- Vergy P Middleton Community Center
- Pete Brown Golf Course
- Metrocenter parking lot
For a list of distribution times and locations, contact the city of Jackson’s Constituent Services department at 601-960-1084.
Clinton:
Clinton Fire Department personnel will be distributing the masks to residents of Clinton on June 2-4 at Traceway Park, 200 Soccer Row in Clinton from 9 A.M. – 2 P.M. while supplies last.
Distribution of masks to all age groups will take place on June 4.
Proof of residency will be required. Due to limited supply, only one mask will be provided to each person in the vehicle.
Residents are asked to enter the soccer side Traceway Park from Cynthia Road. Clinton Police will be on hand to check ID’s and direct traffic.
For more information, please call 601-925-1010.
Vicksburg:
Beginning June 4, 2020, residents of Vicksburg who need protective masks may pick one up at the Front Desk of the Vicksburg Police Department, located at 820 Veto Street.
The masks, which are the reusable KN95 type, will be distributed one for each person and can be picked up between 8 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday.
Ridgeland:
The City of Ridgeland has acquired a limited number of masks to distribute to its citizens. The masks will be limited to one mask per occupant in a vehicle, and proof of residency from a driver’s license will be required.
Masks will be available for pick up between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at three locations:
Ridgeland City Hall, Ridgeland Central Fire Station, and Ridgeland Police Department.
Ridgeland City Hall Procedure for Pick-Up: 304 Highway 51. Park, call 601-856-7113, and someone will come to your vehicle.
Ridgeland Central Fire Station Procedure for Pick-Up: 456 Towne Center Boulevard. Ring the front doorbell. Someone will meet you at the door.
Ridgeland Police Department Procedure for Pick-Up: 115 W School Street. Come in the lobby, and someone will assist you.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.