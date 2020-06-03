Brandon man arrested after running down the interstate naked

Brandon man arrested after running down the interstate naked (Source: Pixabay)
By Josh Carter | June 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 9:34 PM

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested Wednesday after running down the interstate naked.

According to Pearl PIO Greg Flynn, Pearl police received a call around 6 p.m. from a woman saying her boyfriend was running down I-20 naked because he had been given bad drugs.

An off-duty Clinton police officer came upon the scene with MHP and detained the man until Pearl police got there.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Wesley Dwayne Purvis of Brandon.

His charges include: indecent exposure, public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.

Purvis was examined by a medical team and then booked into the Rankin Detention Center by Pearl police. He was then given a $5,500 written bond.

