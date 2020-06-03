Belhaven Universtiy announces plan to reopen campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Belhaven University has announced plans to reopen its campus beginning June 8, 2020.
The university plans for prospective students, student-athletes, adults, and graduate students to visit their respective campus for tours and individual appointments.
While the university will continue to offer virtual visits with admission counselors and coaches, prospective students will be able to tour the physical campuses and speak to counselors in-person.
“As we are eager to welcome students back to in-person classes on August 24, this is simply the next step in our slow and measured process to best serve our students in a safe manner,” Dr. Kevin Russell, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing, said.
The University will offer visits by appointment and follow recommended health and government standards including social distancing and wearing face coverings.
