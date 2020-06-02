USM to host 2022 CUSA baseball tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - No baseball facility in the history of Conference USA has played host to the league’s postseason tournament more than Pete Taylor Park.
The annual event returns to the Southern Miss campus for the seventh time, May 25-29, 2022.
“We are pleased to announce the return of the C-USA Baseball Championship to Hattiesburg and Pete Taylor Park,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain. “Our fans and the entire Pine Belt have always helped to make sure we put on a first-class event. In 2022, we will look forward to welcoming back fans from around C-USA to enjoy our great South Mississippi hospitality.”
Southern Miss last hosted the event in 2016 and defeated Rice 3-2 in the championship game in front of 3,219 fans.
The Golden Eagles also hosted the inaugural event in 1996, as well as 2005, 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and Southern Miss has enjoyed a berth in the championship contest in each of the last four years, winning three times.
Louisiana Tech will play host to the event in 2021.
