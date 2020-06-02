Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Cristobal is located in the gulf of Mexico, about 800 miles away from Jackson. It hasn’t moved much, but forecast models suggest it’s heading for the northern Gulf coast. As of now, it will wind up somewhere between the Mississippi coast and the Texas and Louisiana border, but could shift in upcoming updates. There is a lot of moisture ahead of it and that will trigger a few showers every afternoon and evening going forward. The storm will not an issue for our region, sooner than Sunday. Between now and then, expect Mostly cloudy days with breaks of sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop each day, primarily in the afternoon and evenings. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Morning lows will be within a few degrees of 70. It will be quite muggy over the coming days. Expect calm winds tonight and southerly at 5mph Wednesday. Average high is 87 and the average low is 66. Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:04pm.