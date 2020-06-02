Toddler dies after multi-car crash in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A child has died after a muli-car crash in Ridgeland.
The accident happened on County Line Road and Northpointe Parkway Tuesday evening.
Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says that a small sedan driven by the mother of the now deceased 22 month old girl, swerved into the other lane of traffic and collided with a pickup truck head on.
The little girl passed away at Blair E. Batson Hospital.
Chief Neal says at the moment it’s unclear what caused the woman to swerved into the other lane of traffic.
A third vehicle rear ended the pick up truck.
The cause of crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.