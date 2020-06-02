Six arrested in major drug bust in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people have been arrested in a drug bust in Scott County.
Tuesday morning the Scott County Sheriff’s Office working with the Forest Police Department, the Bureau of Narcotics, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Eight Circuit Drug Court arrested six people on conspiracy to distribute or possess a controlled substance in Scott County.
The arrests come as a result of an investigation into large amounts of narcotics being transported, possessed and distributed in Scott County.
All arrests were made without incident.
Those arrested were as follows: Damean Dozier, 43, Vincente Parker, 28, Linda Gunn, 52, Demetrice Chesser, 37, Doyle Chapman, 37, and Ricky Smith 60.
