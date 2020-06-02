Jackson libraries begin to reopen Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Hinds Library System will begin reopening its libraries this week.
The branches will open on a staggered schedule to allow staff to learn how to handle new precautions related to COVID-19.
Eudora Welty Library will open first on Wednesday, June 3.
The other branches will follow this schedule:
- Quisenberry Library - June 5
- Willie Morris Library - June 8
- Medgar Evers Library - June 11
- Margaret Walker Alexander Library - June 16
- Ella Bess Austin Library - June 23
- Raymond Public Library - June 25
The new modular library for Beverly J. Brown Library in Byram will open in its relocated space behind Byram City Hall on July 3. The newly-renovated Fannie Lou Hamer Library will follow on July 8.
The openings for smaller county libraries in Bolton, Edwards and Utica will be announced at a later date.
Two libraries in Jackson are awaiting repairs and will not open yet: Richard Wright Library and Bolden Moore Library. The Richard Wright Library is in need of HVAC repairs and plumbing work, and the Bolden Moore Library need HVAC work.
Due to social distancing, many portions of the library will be inaccessible. This includes half of the public computers, study areas and lounge furniture.
Customers will be required to wear masks, take a temperature check, use hand sanitizer and answer a short COVID-19 questionnaire before entering the library.
