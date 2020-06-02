First pitch looms for Southeast Collegiate League

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been a hectic couple of months for Cory Hough.
Since first announcing the creation of the Southeast Collegiate League back in April, he and his team at P360 Performance Sports have been working tirelessly to get everything in order before the summer baseball league throws out its first pitch of the first season on June 8.
Now that the opening day is right around the corner, Hough and the hundreds of players in the Jackson-metro are excited to get back to baseball.
“The process has always been about making the experience the best we can for the players,” said Hough of his role as commissioner of the SECL. “We wanted to give players the opportunity that they may not have had if we didn’t throw something together, but we don’t want it to be a situation that seems thrown together."
Made up entirely of college players and recently high school graduates, the SECL will consist of five 20-player teams with the schedule running through the end of July. An official announcement will be made about the schedule and host sites later this week.
The original idea for the SECL was born after the 2020 college baseball season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That along with the cancellation of many summer collegiate leagues across the country, Hough and former Ole Miss and MLB player Chris Snopek created the league through their work at P360 to give local players a chance to get back on the field this summer.
In addition to Jackson, the SECL will also have hub leagues in Hattiesburg and Baton Rouge, LA.
