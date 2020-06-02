FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers today, scattered storms tomorrow, tropical impacts by the weekend?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surface high pressure is to our east which will allow for a steady increase in moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico today and we could see a few stray showers! Expect highs near 90 this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow, a disturbance moves overhead which will spark scattered showers and storms mid-week and drop high temperatures by a few degrees.
Hit or miss showers and storms will then be in the forecast Thursday through Saturday with highs topping out around 90° each afternoon...
We’re watching the Gulf of Mexico where we already have Tropical Depression #3 and will likely have T.S. Cristobal by tomorrow. This could bring us impacts by the end of the weekend, start of next week, but it’s just too soon to say! Stay tuned for updates!
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.