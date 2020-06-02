City of Jackson to hand out 50K face masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders will be distributing 50,000 masks to its residents.
They say Jackson is the epicenter of the virus in the state because of its population, and they want to ensure every Jackson resident is able to have access to a mask.
The city received a donation from FEMA, MEMA and the governor’s office.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said ensuring safety of everyone is one of the biggest tasks a mayor has.
Distribution will begin Wednesday at Sykes Community Center. Masks will also be available at:
- West Side Community Center
- Old Fred’s parking lot on Old Canton Road
- Champion Gym
- Vergy P Middleton Community Center
- Pete Brown Golf Course
- Metrocenter parking lot
Lumumba urges residents to take caution, as the numbers do not suggest the virus is going away. He says they even indicate some spikes happening.
He says overall, the majority of people in Jackson have been abiding by the face mask requirement, but he understands it would be impossible to have 100% participation.
