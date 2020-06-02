City of Clinton celebrates the reopening of Kids’ Towne Park

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Clinton Parks and Recreation officials celebrated the reopening of the Kids’ Towne playground on Tuesday morning.
The grand opening began at 10 am, in which city officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the reopening of the playground with new features.
Located at 915 Old Vicksburg Road in Clinton, Kid’s Towne Park’s new playground features better sightlines and enhanced play elements for interactive play. A natural tree shade canopy to shelter users from the elements.
Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher said that the park was built 24 years ago by the citizens of Clinton as a community project. He said the park had become worn over the years and needed to be reconstructed.
“This has always been a big park area for both kids in our school’s system and outside our school system to come to play and enjoy,” Mayor Fisher said. “It has a good history here in our city. We were sad to take the old one down, but glad to put something up that’s similar.”
Adam Wade, Clinton Park and Recs Direction, also said that reconstruction was much needed as the playground had become outdated and treacherous for children to play on.
“We tore this playground down on November 6 [of last year],” Wade said. “In 24 years, older wooden structures just don’t hold up too well anymore, especially with kids playing on the playground. We wanted to bring something back in that was safe.”
Laci Pittman of Clinton attended the reopening and was excited to bring her daughter, Lily Beth.
“It’s wonderful to bring her to the park especially since we have been cooped up for so long,” Pittman said. “Also, to be able to get out and enjoy our community, and [for her to] to play and be a kid.”
“We have a great staff in the city and we have great administration that just sees the need to make sure that we have a great community for people to live.”
Parks and Recreation officials say they plan to add new swing sets and an upgraded one-mile walking trail to connect the Bark Park and Kid’s Towne Park to additional fitness opportunities.
A new security system will be installed at the park to monitor activity in the hours that the park is closed.
