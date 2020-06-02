Brawl breaks out at end of high speed chase in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Meridian police were involved in a high-speed chase Monday afternoon that ended with two men fighting each other.
The altercation was caught on camera.
It was just before 5:00 p.m. when a white car sped through 5th Street and crossed over Airport Blvd.
Interim Chief Charles Coleman says Joqundre A. Herlong was arrested and charged with felony fleeing.
While numerous officers were out with the suspect vehicle on Arthur street, a fight broke out between two people. Coleman says a man named Sanmarcos Houston ran up to Herlong after the chase and started to fight.
Authorities say Houston was tasered by police during the fight and has been charged with public fighting.
Coleman says the fight reportedly stems from a shooting that took place Sunday evening.
